County Championship: Simon Harmer takes 5-65 as Bears observe on in opposition to Essex

Essex legend Simon Harmer claimed the 54th five-wicket haul of his prolific career

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Essex 457: Lawrence 152, Westley 114, Critchley 47, Buttleman 43; Lintott 3-68 Warwickshire 158: Rhodes 43, Bethell 37; Harmer 5-65, Porter 3-20 & 74-1: Rhodes 31*, Yates 27* Waerwickshire (2 pts) trail Essex (8 pts) by 225 with nine wickets standing Match scorecard

Warwickshire capitulated in the face of Simon Harmer’s off-spin to face the prospect of a demoralising defeat against Essex at Chelmsford.

Harmer notched his 32nd five-wicket haul in seven summers at Essex as the Bears were forced to follow on 299 in arrears.

Having already taken 5-65, Harmer then added another wicket in the 24 overs of Warwickshire’s second innings in the early evening sunshine, taking his season’s tally to 32 as the visitors close on 74-1, still 225 behind.

The South African spinner bowled 33 overs from the River End during the day broken only by three…