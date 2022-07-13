County Championship: Simon Harmer’s Essex beat Gloucestershire by 9 wickets in three days

England’s Dan Lawrence (left) helped Simon Harmer celebrate his second straight 13-wicket match haul

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three) Gloucestershire 136: Harmer 5-44 & 252: Gohar 81, O Price 43; Harmer 8-112 Essex 310: A Cook 145, Westley 90; Gohar 5-84 & 79-1: (Browne 43*) Essex (22 pts) beat Gloucestershire (2 pts) by nine wickets Match scorecard

Simon Harmer produced another scintillating demonstration of spin bowling as he took 8-112 and match figures of 13-156 to help Essex beat Gloucestershire by nine wickets in just over seven sessions at Chelmsford.

Zafar Gohar helped Gloucestershire achieve some respectability as they were bowled out for 252 in their second innings.

The 27 year-old Pakistani hit 81 from 75 balls, including 13 boundaries, three of them maximums.

That left Essex requiring 78 runs to win and, although they lost Alastair Cook cheaply, Nick Browne (43 not out) and skipper Tom Westley (23 not out) saw their side home with…