County Championship: Solely 28 balls bowled between Essex and Surrey

No play was possible after 11:30 BST between Essex and Surrey on day three

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three) Essex 314 & 24-0: Cook 14* Surrey 240: Sibley 48; Porter 4-51 Essex (5 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 98 runs Match scorecard

Essex and Surrey were left frustrated at a rain-swept Chelmsford as only 28 balls were possible in two brief spells on day three of their County Championship match.

Essex have now lost an accumulated 458 overs to the weather in their first four Championship rounds, the equivalent of an entire four-day match.

There were two interruptions inside the first half-an-hour, the second of which proved terminal.

Just nine runs were added in the 22 minutes possible, although play was not officially called off until 16:23 BST. The forecast, however, is more promising for the final day.

Play started promptly at 11:00 as Essex, resuming on 15 without loss, looked to further extend their 74-run first-innings lead after dismissing…