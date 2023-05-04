County Championship: Solely 37.4 overs attainable between Somerset and Northants

Ricardo Vasconcelos was dismissed shortly before the players went off for the final time

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Northamptonshire 137-4: Vasconcelos 70; Gregory 2-44 Somerset: Yet to bat Somerset 1 pt, Northants 0 pts Match scorecard

Ricardo Vasconcelos made the best of a bad situation to register a notable half-century and keep Northamptonshire afloat on the first day of the County Championship match against Somerset at Taunton.

On a day when Division One’s bottom two teams sought the reassurance that only positive progress can provide, they were frustrated by the rain that rolled off the Quantock Hills and ensured only 37.4 overs were possible.

Without a win in three outings this season, Somerset won the toss and elected to bowl on a green-tinged pitch, and Northants, still without a batting bonus point in 2023, reached 137-4 before the elements closed in.

Just as well then that Vasconcelos was on hand to illuminate a gloomy…