County Championship: Somerset bat in direction of draw in opposition to Essex at Chelmsford

Matt Renshaw reached his century without giving up any catching opportunities

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground (day three): Essex 505-9 dec: Browne 234*, Walter 86; Lammonby 3-35 Somerset 359-3: Renshaw 146, Abell 90; Harmer 2-84 Somerset (4 pts) trail Essex (4 pts) by 146 runs with 7 wickets remaining Scorecard

Matt Renshaw mimicked Nick Browne’s run accumulation as Somerset and Essex headed towards an inevitable County Championship draw.

Australian Renshaw was unflappable to gather 146, his highest score in the Championship, having spent six hours and 34 minutes at the crease.

He put on an unbroken 193 runs with Tom Abell for the second wicket before the Somerset captain was forced to retire hurt on 90 after appearing to damage his hamstring.

Somerset ended the day on 359-3 in reply to Essex’s equally massive 505, still 146 behind heading into a final day unlikely to inspire a result.

Renshaw and Abell had begun their partnership the previous innings with a…