County Championship: Somerset batters shine in opposition to Northants

|LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three)
|Northamptonshire 255 & 66-1: Whiteman 29*
|Somerset 412: Kohler-Cadmore 130, Rew 89; White 5-103
|Northants (4 pts) trail Somerset (7 pts) by 91 runs
|Match scorecard
James Rew gave another demonstration of his immense potential as Somerset built a strong position on the third day of the County Championship match with Northamptonshire at Taunton.
The 19-year-old wicketkeeper contributed 89 to help the home side extend their first innings total from 199-4 to 412 all out, a lead of 157.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore, unbeaten on 95 overnight, fell for 130 – his first Somerset century – and the pair shared a fifth-wicket stand of 164. Jack White finished with 5-103.
Northants faced a tricky 20 overs before the close to start their second innings.
They ended on 66-1, still 91 runs behind, having lost Ricardo Vasconcelos and seen fellow opener…