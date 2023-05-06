County Championship: Somerset batters shine in opposition to Northants

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit 18 fours and three sixes in his rapid innings of 130

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three) Northamptonshire 255 & 66-1: Whiteman 29* Somerset 412: Kohler-Cadmore 130, Rew 89; White 5-103 Northants (4 pts) trail Somerset (7 pts) by 91 runs Match scorecard

James Rew gave another demonstration of his immense potential as Somerset built a strong position on the third day of the County Championship match with Northamptonshire at Taunton.

The 19-year-old wicketkeeper contributed 89 to help the home side extend their first innings total from 199-4 to 412 all out, a lead of 157.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, unbeaten on 95 overnight, fell for 130 – his first Somerset century – and the pair shared a fifth-wicket stand of 164. Jack White finished with 5-103.

Northants faced a tricky 20 overs before the close to start their second innings.

They ended on 66-1, still 91 runs behind, having lost Ricardo Vasconcelos and seen fellow opener…