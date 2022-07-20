County Championship: Somerset bowlers present late enhance towards Yorkshire

Jack Brooks removed Harry Brook and Matthew Revis in successive balls

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two) Somerset 424: Abell 116, Gregory 77; Bess 4-68 Yorkshire 167-4: Kohler-Cadmore 68*; Brooks 3-38 Yorkshire (2 pts) trail Somerset (5 pts) by 257 runs Match scorecard

Jack Brooks bit the hand that used to feed him as Somerset took control on the second day of the County Championship match with Yorkshire at Taunton.

Facing his former club, the veteran seamer turned back the years with 3-38 from 10 overs to help restrict the White Rose to 167-4 in their first innings, 257 runs behind.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit an unbeaten 68 against the team he will join next season, while Harry Brook was dismissed for 41.

Somerset had earlier extended their first-innings score from 262-5 to 424 all out, with skipper Tom Abell falling for 116, Lewis Gregory making 77 and Kasey Aldridge a career-best 41.

Former Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess finished with 4-68…