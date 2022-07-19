County Championship: Somerset captain Tom Abell scores hundred in opposition to Yorkshire

Tom Abell has struck 14 fours and two sixes in his 114 not out

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 262-5: Abell 114*; Bess 2-29 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Somerset (2 pts), Yorkshire (1 pt) Match scorecard

Tom Abell’s third County Championship century of the season led Somerset to 262-5 on the opening day of their match with Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

The skipper ended the day unbeaten on 114, having faced 217 balls in a hit that included 14 fours and two maximums, with other important contributions coming from Matt Renshaw (43) and George Bartlett (46).

Former Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess took 2-29, while Yorkshire seamer Matthew Waite claimed 2-35.

It was decided before the start not to employ the suggested 16:30 BST finish on day one because of the forecast of extreme heat and to stick to the normal hours of play.

In the event, much of the morning session was played under cloudy skies and during the…