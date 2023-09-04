County Championship: Somerset collapse however Hampshire decline follow-on

Keith Barker has now taken five or more wickets in an innings on 26 occasions

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Hampshire 308: Dawson 115, Gubbins 49; Brooks 5-56, Gregory 3-67 & 45-0 Somerset 137: Umeed 43; Barker 5-32, Dawson 3-61 Hampshire 5 pts, Somerset 3 pts Match scorecard

Keith Barker blew Somerset away with his first County Championship five-wicket haul of the season as Hampshire took control on day two at the Ageas Bowl.

Left arm seamer Barker had only taken 14 wickets in his opening eight red-ball appearances of 2023 but after a fine One-Day Cup campaign, roared back with 5-32 to see off Somerset for 137.

Andy Umeed scored 43, to follow up Jack Brooks’ first five-wicket haul of the season, but the visitors’ hopes of victory took a hefty blow.

Despite a 171-run lead, Hampshire batted again and reached 45 without loss in 23 watchful evening overs to extend their lead to 216.

After Sean Dickson had been brilliantly caught at third slip by James Vince off Barker…