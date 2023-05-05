County Championship: Somerset construct glorious platform towards Northants

Tom Kohler-Cadmore moved from Yorkshire to Somerset over the winter

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two) Northamptonshire 255: Vasconcelos 70; Leach 3-15 Somerset 199-4: Kohler-Cadmore 95*; White 2-69 Somerset (3 pts) trail Northants (2 pts) by 56 runs Match scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore blasted a thrilling first half-century for Somerset to bat them into a promising position on the second day of the County Championship match with Northamptonshire at Taunton.

The visitors began by extending their overnight first innings score of 137-4 to 255 all out, James Sales contributing 57, while Jack Leach (3-15) and Lewis Gregory (3-66) were the most successful bowlers.

In reply, Somerset slipped to 61-3 before Cameron Bancroft (39) helped Kohler-Cadmore add 53. The former Yorkshire player went on to finish unbeaten on 95, off just 71 balls, having struck 16 fours and a six, with his side 199-4, trailing by 56.

Play started at 11:30 BST following heavy…