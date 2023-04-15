County Championship: Somerset dealing with large chase at Notts on ultimate day

Nottinghamshire’s bowlers will have to take 10 wickets on the final day to force victory

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 256 & 187-6: Hameed 34; Siddle 2-26 Somerset 173: Davey 60; Hutton 6-45 Notts (4 pts) lead Somerset (3 pts) by 270 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire are in pole position to register their first win back in Division One of the County Championship despite losing a day to rain after bowling Somerset out for 173 at Trent Bridge.

Bad weather had meant Friday was a complete washout but Nottinghamshire suffered no loss of momentum after reducing their opponents to 19-2 on Thursday in reply to their own 256.

Brett Hutton stole the spotlight from Stuart Broad with 6-45 – his best figures for Nottinghamshire – as Somerset were dismissed soon after lunch on day three.

It would have been worse for the West Country visitors had Josh Davey, with 60 off 66 balls, not frustrated Nottinghamshire by leading a 55-run stand for the last wicket.

The…