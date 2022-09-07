County Championship: Somerset face powerful process after Gloucestershire construct large lead

Ben Charlesworth was one of three Gloucestershire players to score a half-century on day three

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three): Gloucestershire 343: Harris 159; Gregory 4-62 & 246-5 (92 overs): Charlesworth 64 Somerset 248: Imam 90; T Price 5-75 Somerset (4 pts) trail Gloucestershire (6 pts) by 341 runs Scorecard

Half-centuries from Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price and Miles Hammond left Gloucestershire poised for a challenging declaration on the third day of their County Championship match with Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors began the day by bowling out their arch-rivals for 248, from an overnight 209-8, Tom Price completing figures of 5-75.

That gave Gloucestershire a first innings lead of 95, which they cemented by scoring 246-5 in their second innings, Charlesworth contributing 64, Price and Hammond 53 apiece.

A deficit of 341 will mean a testing final day for Somerset’s fragile batting line-up if the thunderstorms that have been…