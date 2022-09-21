County Championship: Somerset on high in opposition to Northants as Craig Overton impresses

As well as dismissing Josh Cobb, Craig Overton took the crucial wicket of Will Young

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two) Somerset 389: Abell 111, Bartlett 62; Keogh 4-99, White 3-84 Northamptonshire 184-6: Young 85; C Overton 4-25 Northamptonshire (2 pts) trail Somerset (5 pts) by 205 runs Match scorecard

Craig Overton marked his return to County Championship cricket with four wickets as Somerset took control on the second day of their Division One match with Northamptonshire at Taunton.

Having extended their first-innings total from an overnight 271-4 to 389 all out, the hosts reduced their opponents to 184-6 in reply, Overton ending the day with 4-25 from 13 overs.

Off-spinner Rob Keogh had claimed 4-99 and seamer Jack White 3-84 in a carefully compiled Somerset innings, which occupied 137.3 overs.

But both were upstaged by Overton, who worked up good pace from the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion End, having missed the last two Championship…