County Championship: Somerset recuperate with bat in opposition to Hampshire

Kasey Aldridge and James Rew’s partnership began with Somerset wobbling on 80-5

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 196-5: Rew 77*; Abbott 4-20 Hampshire: Yet to bat Somerset 0 pts, Hampshire 1 pt Match scorecard

James Rew and Kasey Aldridge batted Somerset out of a deep hole created by Hampshire seamer Kyle Abbott on a rain-interrupted opening day of the County Championship match with Hampshire at Taunton.

The experienced Abbott, who boasts a prolific record against the Cidermen, claimed 4-10 from seven overs and a run out as the hosts slipped to 80-5 after winning the toss on what looked an excellent batting pitch.

But sixth-wicket pair Rew (77 not out) and Aldridge (55 not out), with a combined age of just 41, then showed impressive maturity to put together an unbroken stand of 116 in 26 overs before the weather had the final say with Somerset 196-5, while Abbott ended the day with figures of 4-20.

Altogether, 39 overs were…