County Championship: Somerset shut 134 runs behind Gloucestershire

Tom Price picked up the key wicket of Imam ul-Haq for 90

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Gloucestershire 343: Harris 159; Gregory 4-62 Somerset 209-8: Imam 90; T Price 4-49 Somerset (4 pts) trail Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 134 runs Scorecard

Imam-ul-Haq’s defiant 90 on Somerset debut could not prevent Gloucestershire building a strong position on the second day of the County Championship match at Taunton.

After dismissing their opponents for 343, from an overnight 320-6, the home side plunged to 87-4 and looked in danger of failing to reach the follow-on mark of 194 against their arch-rivals.

But Pakistan Test opener Imam, signed for the last four Championship games as Somerset seek to avoid relegation from Division One, helped spare his team that embarrassment by facing 162 balls and hitting 12 fours.

Thanks largely to the 26-year-old left-hander’s model technique, the home side reached 209-8 by the close of a rain-interrupted day,…