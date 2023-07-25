County Championship: Somerset struggle again after collapse towards Surrey

Tom Lawes has now taken 26 wickets in seven Championship games this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 170: Kohler-Cadmore 59; Lawes 4-41, J Overton 2-21, Worrall 2-41 Surrey 138-4: Latham 67*, Smith 44; Henry 3-26 Somerset 1pt, Surrey 3pts Match scorecard

Tom Lawes ran through the top order as First Division leaders Surrey bowled out Somerset for 170 after losing the toss on the opening day of the County Championship match at Taunton.

The home side were dismissed in 56.3 overs, with 20-year-old seamer Lawes sending back three of the top four on his way to figures of 4-41 as Tom Kohler-Cadmore top scored with 59.

By stumps, Surrey had replied with 138-4, Tom Latham leading the way with 67 not out and fellow New Zealand Test player Matt Henry marking the last appearance of a prolific spell in red and white ball cricket for Somerset by taking 3-26.

A day dominated by seam bowling began with Somerset’s total on 12 when Tom…