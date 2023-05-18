County Championship: Somerset take pleasure in good first day with bat at Middlesex

George Bartlett struck 21 fours in his innings of 121

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day one) Somerset 325-6: Bartlett 121, Abell 77; Higgins 2-64 Middlesex: Yet to bat Middlesex 2 pts, Somerset 2 pts Match scorecard

George Bartlett struck his first century of the season to give Somerset the upper hand at Lord’s after being put in on the opening day of their County Championship match against Middlesex.

Bartlett, whose first four innings of the summer had yielded just 45 runs, cashed in after being dropped on 25 to share a third-wicket partnership of 183 with captain Tom Abell and transform the visitors’ fortunes.

Somerset lost both openers inside the first five overs, but Bartlett – who was eventually dismissed for 121 – and Abell oversaw their recovery to reach 325-6 at stumps, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore contributing a brisk knock of 68 from 60 balls.

Tim Murtagh and Ryan Higgins picked up two wickets apiece for Middlesex, with the others shared between Ethan Bamber and skipper…