County Championship: Somerset’s Matt Henry claims 5 wickets to pile strain on Middlesex

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day two) Somerset 404: Bartlett 121, Abell 77, Kohler-Cadmore 68; Higgins 4-74, Murtagh 3-102 Middlesex 175: Simpson 57*; Henry 5-45 & 81-1 (f/o): Stoneman 45* Middlesex (3 pts) trail Somerset (7 pts) by 148 runs Match scorecard

Matt Henry took centre stage with bat and ball as Somerset forced hosts Middlesex to follow on on day two of their County Championship clash at Lord’s.

The New Zealand fast bowler, who took 4-93 against England in a Test at Lord’s eight years ago, again excelled at the home of cricket, returning 5-45 as Middlesex were bundled out for 175 in their first innings.

Henry’s heroics with the ball came hot on the heels of a swashbuckling 40 in the day’s first hour, which propelled Somerset to 404.

On the other hand, the hosts’ batting struggles continued, only a combative half-century from wicketkeeper John Simpson and a…