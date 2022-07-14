County Championship: Spinners arrange Northants victory at Kent

|LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day four)
|Northamptonshire 303 & 396-8 dec: Rickelton 133, Neesham 91; Linde 3-43
|Kent 335 & 161: Crawley 35; Keogh 5-31, Kerrigan 5-43
|Northants (22 pts) beat Kent (6 pts) by 203 runs
Northamptonshire beat Kent by 203 runs on the final day of their crucial relegation showdown in the County Championship after a tense afternoon at Canterbury.
Rob Keogh took the final wicket with just 10 minutes to spare before the 18:03 BST cut-off, giving Northamptonshire 22 points to Kent’s six and moving them above the hosts in the Division One standings.
Spinners Keogh and Simon Kerrigan saw Northamptonshire to a sensational win, taking 5-31 and 5-43 respectively, after they had declared on 396-8, setting Kent a target of 365 from 74 overs. Ryan Rickelton was their top scorer with 133, while George Linde took 3-43.
The draw had looked the most likely result at the start of…