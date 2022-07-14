County Championship: Spinners arrange Northants victory at Kent

Rob Keogh has career-best bowling figures of 9-52

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day four) Northamptonshire 303 & 396-8 dec: Rickelton 133, Neesham 91; Linde 3-43 Kent 335 & 161: Crawley 35; Keogh 5-31, Kerrigan 5-43 Northants (22 pts) beat Kent (6 pts) by 203 runs Match scorecard

Northamptonshire beat Kent by 203 runs on the final day of their crucial relegation showdown in the County Championship after a tense afternoon at Canterbury.

Rob Keogh took the final wicket with just 10 minutes to spare before the 18:03 BST cut-off, giving Northamptonshire 22 points to Kent’s six and moving them above the hosts in the Division One standings.

Spinners Keogh and Simon Kerrigan saw Northamptonshire to a sensational win, taking 5-31 and 5-43 respectively, after they had declared on 396-8, setting Kent a target of 365 from 74 overs. Ryan Rickelton was their top scorer with 133, while George Linde took 3-43.

The draw had looked the most likely result at the start of…