County Championship: Spinners tighten Kent grip towards Nottinghamshire

|LV=County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two):
|Kent 446: Crawley 158, Leaning 64, Bell-Drummond 60; James 2-30, Hutton 2-79
|Nottinghamshire 219-8: Mullaney 86, Clarke 62; Nijjar 3-41, Chahal 3-52
|Nottinghamshire (2pts) trail Kent (6pts) by 227 runs with two wickets standing
|Scorecard
Kent spinners Aron Nijjar and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped through the Nottinghamshire middle order to reduce the visitors to 219-8 in their County Championship match at Canterbury.
Steven Mullaney and Joe Clarke, who made 86 and 62 respectively, looked to have blunted the Kent attack with a century stand for the third wicket, but Nijjar took career-best figures of 3-41 and India’s Chahal claimed 3-52 to leave Notts with a deficit of 227.
They had started the day well, taking six wickets for 59 to bowl Kent out for 446 before lunch, Lyndon James finishing with the best figures of 2-30.
In a game that could be…