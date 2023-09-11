County Championship: Spinners tighten Kent grip towards Nottinghamshire

Arron Nijjar has joined Kent on loan from Essex for the rest of the season

LV=County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two): Kent 446: Crawley 158, Leaning 64, Bell-Drummond 60; James 2-30, Hutton 2-79 Nottinghamshire 219-8: Mullaney 86, Clarke 62; Nijjar 3-41, Chahal 3-52 Nottinghamshire (2pts) trail Kent (6pts) by 227 runs with two wickets standing Scorecard

Kent spinners Aron Nijjar and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped through the Nottinghamshire middle order to reduce the visitors to 219-8 in their County Championship match at Canterbury.

Steven Mullaney and Joe Clarke, who made 86 and 62 respectively, looked to have blunted the Kent attack with a century stand for the third wicket, but Nijjar took career-best figures of 3-41 and India’s Chahal claimed 3-52 to leave Notts with a deficit of 227.

They had started the day well, taking six wickets for 59 to bowl Kent out for 446 before lunch, Lyndon James finishing with the best figures of 2-30.

In a game that could be…