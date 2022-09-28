County Championship: Stevie Eskinazi century places Middlesex on prime in opposition to Worcestershire

Stevie Eskinazi hit 18 fours to help Middlesex build a strong lead at Worcester

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Worcestershire 225: D’Oliveira 44; Roland-Jones 4-50, Higgins 3-52 Middlesex 509: Eskinazi 115, Malan 93, Simpson 92, Roland-Jones 55* Middlesex (8 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pt) by 284 runs Match scorecard

Middlesex are on the verge of clinching promotion to Division One of the County Championship after century-maker Stevie Eskinazi, John Simpson and Pieter Malan played major roles in securing maximum batting points against Worcestershire at New Road.

A boundary by Eskinazi off Ed Barnard ensured the 400-run mark was achieved with 10 balls to spare of the 110 overs permitted for bonus points.

The efforts of the trio earned their side a first-innings lead of 284 runs, with Simpson becoming the first Middlesex wicketkeeper-batter to complete 1,000 first-class runs in a season since Keith Brown in 1991.

With only a draw required to secure a…