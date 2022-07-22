County Championship: Sundar and Williams safe Lancashire win over Northants

Washington Sundar was playing his first Championship game for Lancashire and Will Williams his fourth

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Northamptonshire 235 & 174: Rickelton 59*; Williams 5-41, Bailey 4-65 Lancashire 132 & 278-6: Bohannon 103, Croft 47; Sanderson 3-76 Lancashire (19 pts) beat Northamptonshire (4 pts) by four wickets Match scorecard

Washington Sundar capped a memorable Lancashire debut, following up a five-wicket haul with a match-winning 34 not out as he helped steer the Red Rose to a four-wicket County Championship victory over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

India’s Sundar combined in an excellent unbroken partnership of 69 with nightwatchman Will Williams to take Lancashire to their target.

They had started the day needing 86 more runs, with five wickets in hand, to pull off a win to keep their Division One title challenge alive.

Josh Bohannon fell early, shortly after reaching his century, a wicket that could have opened the…