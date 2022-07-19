County Championship: Sundar checks Northamptonshire progress towards Lancashire

Washington Sundar has played four Tests, four one-dayers and 31 T20 games for India

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one) Northamptonshire 218-7: McManus 59*, Keogh 54; Sundar 4-69 Lancashire: Yet to bat Northamptonshire 1 pt, Lancashire 2 pts Match scorecard

Rob Keogh and Lewis McManus both scored half-centuries to put the heat on Lancashire’s bowlers after they threatened to run through Northamptonshire on day one of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

Some tight and disciplined bowling from Lancashire’s attack had reduced the home side to 124-5 in temperatures approaching 40 degrees.

But Keogh led the counter attack, striking six fours as he passed 5,000 career runs in first-class cricket and he found a willing partner in McManus as the pair shared a 77-run partnership in 18 overs to take the total past 200.

However Lancashire made further inroads before the close with India’s Washington Sundar claiming four wickets for 69.

He removed Keogh…