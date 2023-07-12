County Championship: Surrey and Nottinghamshire face final-day drama

Dom Sibley has scored 566 runs in this summer’s Championship, with one hundred and three 50s

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three) Surrey 355 & 200-5: Sibley 83, Latham 60; Harrison 2-67 Nottinghamshire 399: Young 145, Hameed 67, James 50; Abbott 3-85 Surrey (5 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (6 pts) by 156 with five wickets standing Match scorecard

Ben Foakes gave the England selectors another reminder of his stunning glovework on an otherwise mixed day for recent national team discards in Division One leaders Surrey’s County Championship clash with Nottinghamshire.

Foakes showed breathtaking skill to remove Nottinghamshire centurion Will Young for a magnificent 145 at the Oval, but the visitors, helped by 50 from all-rounder Lyndon James, reached 399 all out, a lead of 44.

Rory Burns bagged a pair when Surrey batted again, but Dominic Sibley, another of the former England openers cast aside in the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum era, showed glimpses of fluency which belied his…