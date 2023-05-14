County Championship: Surrey beat Middlesex to return to prime of Division One

|LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four)
|Middlesex 209 & 240: Higgins 42; Clark 4-25
|Surrey 380 & 73-1: Patel 37*
|Surrey (22 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by nine wickets
Surrey’s relentless five-pronged pace attack, superbly supported by England Test wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, overwhelmed Middlesex as the county champions eased to a nine-wicket victory at the Kia Oval.
Foakes took six catches, a record in a first-class innings for Surrey against their London rivals, two of them high-class efforts, while Jordan Clark’s 4-25 headed an irresistible collective performance with the ball that also included day four wickets for Sean Abbott, Kemar Roach and Gus Atkinson.
Dan Worrall, who took 5-48 in Middlesex’s first innings of 209, went wicketless second time around.
Only the combative Ryan Higgins, who hit 42 from 71 balls, and tailender Ethan Bamber, with a bright unbeaten 25,…