County Championship: Surrey beat Middlesex to return to prime of Division One

Surrey are unbeaten in their opening five County Championship matches of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four) Middlesex 209 & 240: Higgins 42; Clark 4-25 Surrey 380 & 73-1: Patel 37* Surrey (22 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by nine wickets Match scorecard

Surrey’s relentless five-pronged pace attack, superbly supported by England Test wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, overwhelmed Middlesex as the county champions eased to a nine-wicket victory at the Kia Oval.

Foakes took six catches, a record in a first-class innings for Surrey against their London rivals, two of them high-class efforts, while Jordan Clark’s 4-25 headed an irresistible collective performance with the ball that also included day four wickets for Sean Abbott, Kemar Roach and Gus Atkinson.

Dan Worrall, who took 5-48 in Middlesex’s first innings of 209, went wicketless second time around.

Only the combative Ryan Higgins, who hit 42 from 71 balls, and tailender Ethan Bamber, with a bright unbeaten 25,…