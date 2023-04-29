County Championship: Surrey beat Warwickshire inside three days at Edgbaston

Kemar Roach took the 22nd five-wicket haul of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Warwickshire 150: 150: Mousley 55; Worrall 4-38, Roach 3-33 & 141: Barnard 49; Roach 5-34, Worrall 3-55 Surrey 281: Smith 88; Hannon-Dalby 3-47, Hasan Ali 3-49, Rushworth 3-76 & 16-1 Surrey (19 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts by nine wickets Match scorecard

Surrey’s two overseas pacemen Kemar Roach and Dan Worrall proved too much for Warwickshire as the 2022 county champions comfortably disposed of the 2021 winners at Edgbaston.

After Surrey eked out 70 more morning runs to reach 281 thanks to Jamie Smith (88) and 35 in 24 balls from Worrall, for a first-innings lead of 131, the visitors then blew away Warwickshire’s batting for a second time.

After dismissing them for 150 in the first innings, second time around the Bears crumbled to 141 all out, only all-rounder Ed Barnard standing tall on 49.

And Surrey then took 12 balls, for the loss of makeshift opener Worrall, to…