County Championship: Surrey beat Yorkshire by 10 wickets to win title

Surrey have won the County Championship title with a game to spare

LV= County Championship Division One, The Micky Stewart Oval (day three) Surrey 333: Pope 136, Clark 55; Patterson 4-69 & 55-0: Burns 30* Yorkshire 179: Kohler-Cadmore 55, Tattersall 45*; Lawes 4-31 & 208: Lyth 46, Bess 43; Worrall 4-61 Surrey (22 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by 10 wickets Match scorecard

Surrey sealed their 20th outright County Championship title as they beat Yorkshire by 10 wickets inside three days at The Oval.

After bowling out the Tykes for 208, skipper Rory Burns hit 30 in 16 balls as the hosts made the 55 needed to win.

Surrey’s first title since 2018 was made possible by rivals Hampshire losing by 77 runs at home to Kent.

Dan Worrall had earlier finished with 4-61 to help dismiss Yorkshire, who had resumed on 89-2.

Surrey’s triumph, their first trophy under head coach Gareth Batty, was completed with a game to spare as they won for the eighth time this summer in 13 unbeaten red-ball matches.