County Championship: Surrey edge nearer to title as Yorkshire wrestle

Tom Lawes finished with career-best figures of 4-31 for Surrey

LV= County Championship Division One, The Micky Stewart Oval (day two) Surrey 333: Pope 136, Clark 55; Patterson 4-69 Yorkshire 179 & 89-2: Kohler-Cadmore 55; Lawes 4-31 Surrey 6 pts, Yorkshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Surrey took a step closer to winning their second County Championship title in five years after forcing Yorkshire to follow-on at the Oval.

The hosts’ relentless seam attack bowled Yorkshire out for 179 and when they batted again, 154 runs behind, they quickly lost Finlay Bean in the fourth over.

Adam Lyth and George Hill got their heads down to take the score to 78 before Jamie Overton entered the attack and found some extra bounce to find Hill’s edge with his fifth ball.

When bad light stopped play Yorkshire were 89 for two, 65 behind, with Lyth unbeaten on 36.

There is still work for Surrey to do, but they are in a strong position with two days to go.

After picking up six bonus points they now hold an 11-point…