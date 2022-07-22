County Championship: Surrey enhance title hopes with win over Essex

Tom Lawes made his highest score in his fifth first-class appearance for Surrey

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four) Essex 271: Rossington 100; Worrall 6-56 & 208: Lawrence, Worrall 5-66 Surrey 319: Jacks 150*; Snater 3-35 & 162-4: Burns 40, Patel 38 Surrey (22 pts) beat Essex (5 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Surrey took just 19.6 overs to knock off the runs they needed to complete a six-wicket victory over Essex that keeps them on top of the County Championship Division One standings.

Resuming their second innings on 85-2, and still requiring 76 more runs, they lost opener Ryan Patel and all-rounder Jamie Overton before clinching their sixth win in 10 matches when they reached 162-4.

Patel, on 22 overnight, took his near four-hour knock to 38 before playing back to off-spinner Simon Harmer and edging a ball that turned and bounced to keeper Adam Rossington.

Overton was then promoted up the order and responded by swinging Matt Critchley leg-breaks over mid-wicket…