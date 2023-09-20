County Championship: Surrey held up by Karun Nair century for Northamptonshire

Karun Nair has played six Tests and hit an unbeaten 303 for India against England at Chennai in 2016

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two) Northamptonshire 351-9: Nair 144*, Taylor 66, Azad 48; Lawes 4-100, Overton 3-64 Surrey: Yet to bat Surrey 3pts, Northamptonshire 3pts Match scorecard

Title favourites Surrey were held up by Karun Nair’s brilliant unbeaten 144 and an 114-run eighth wicket stand with Tom Taylor at the Kia Oval, before bad light and heavy rain arrived to further frustrate the County Championship leaders.

Nair’s memorable hundred and Taylor’s punchy 66 from 77 balls took Northamptonshire to 351-9 in the 41.1 overs possible on the second day of a match both teams are desperate to win – the home side as they seek to hold off Essex’s challenge and secure back-to-back titles and Northants as they try to pull off a miracle escape from relegation to Division Two.

Jamie Overton took two wickets in successive balls in the second over after lunch to dismiss…