County Championship: Surrey lead desk for ultimate spherical after draw relegates Northants

Victory at Hampshire in the final week will seal the County Championship title for Surrey

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four) Northamptonshire 357: Nair 150; Lawes 5-105 Surrey 185: White 4-45 & 142-0: Burns 71*, Sibley 67* Surrey (8 pts) drew with Northamptonshire (11 pts) Match scorecard

Surrey negotiated the final day to draw with Northamptonshire at the Kia Oval and will take a slender advantage into the final week of the County Championship season.

Northamptonshire will be relegated after they enforced the follow-on but failed to make inroads in the second innings. They are still without a win at The Oval since 1994.

Surrey were asked to follow on 172 runs behind after being bowled out for 185 in reply to Northamptonshire’s 357.

Openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns batted diligently in the hour before lunch against some testing new-ball bowling from Northants’ seamers and throughout the final two sessions in some of the best batting conditions of a rain-affected four…