County Championship: Surrey lose the toss however Ben Foakes hits ton to harm Bears

Ben Foakes made his 16th first-class century – and his 10th for Surrey

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one) Surrey 339-4 (96 overs): Foakes 112*, Steel 69*, Sibley 65, Smith 60; Barnard 2-44 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 1 pt, Surrey 2 pts Match scorecard

Ben Foakes’ fine 112 not out, along with half-centuries from former Warwickshire and England opener Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith and Cameron Steel propelled title favourites Surrey to 339-4 on day one of their County Championship with Warwickshire.

The Bears, with a game in hand in fourth place, trailed Surrey by 56 points at the start of a match they must win to maintain any slim title interest.

But, after being put in, the county champions proved more than a match for the Warwickshire attack.

Surrey lost Rory Burns and Ryan Patel in the first 12 overs as they stumbled initially to 31-2.

Burns, on 11, edged fit-again Chris Rushworth low to third slip and Patel managed only a couple of pleasing drives before Ed Barnard…