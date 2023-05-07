County Championship: Surrey maintain out for draw with Essex

Jamie Smith faces 126 balls and hit six fours in his match-saving knock for Surrey

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day four) Essex 314 & 198: Browne 47; Clark 4-58, Abbott 3-50 Surrey 240 & 153-7: Pope 47, Smith 39*; Harmer 2-6, Snater 2-26 Essex (10 pts) drew with Surrey (6 pts) Match scorecard

Jamie Smith defied Essex for more than two and a half hours to help Surrey salvage a draw against the odds at Chelmsford.

The 22-year-old dug in after Surrey were reduced to 103-6 with 25 overs still to hold out and retain their unbeaten start to the County Championship season.

Surrey had been asked to chase down a not-inconceivable 273 in 54 overs, but once Ollie Pope had departed for a 58-ball 47, the reigning champions’ hopes of victory evaporated, and they were happy to still be there at the close on 153-7, with Smith unbeaten on 39 from 126 balls.

In setting the target, Essex had collapsed alarmingly from 116-2 to 198 all out in 16 overs with Jordan Clark…