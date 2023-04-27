County Championship: Surrey pacemen on high towards faltering Bears in Birmingham

Kemar Roach took his season’s wicket haul to nine in three matches

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Warwickshire 143-8 (51 overs): Mousley 55*; Roach 3-31, Worrall 2-33 Surrey: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Warwickshire 0 pts Match scorecard

Reigning county champions Surrey had the better of a rain-hit day against 2021 winners Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

After winning the toss, Surrey skipper Rory Burns inserted the Bears and was rewarded with five wickets from his two overseas pacemen.

West Indian Kemar Roach took 3-31, while Australian Dan Worrall weighed in with 2-33 after both had looked good in an impressive new-ball morning burst.

Dan Mousley hit an unbeaten 55 as the Bears struggled to 143-8 off 51 overs.

It was no surprise that Surrey chose to bowl on such a cloudy morning and Roach had already had near misses when he bagged his first wicket, Rob Yates, a centurion in both the Bears’ previous two home Championship games, with only his eighth delivery.

Yates went…