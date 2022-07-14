County Championship: Surrey pull off final-over victory in opposition to Yorkshire

Jamie Overton has taken 27 wickets for Surrey this season

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day four) Yorkshire 521 & 220: Waite 59*; J Overton 6-61 Surrey 515 & 228-6: Foakes 42*, Hardie 40*; Gabriel 2-18 Surrey (22 pts) beat Yorkshire (7 pts) by four wickets Match scorecard

Jamie Overton’s season-best 6-61 and a breezy 28 up the order helped County Championship leaders Surrey seal a thrilling final-day victory over Yorkshire at Scarborough.

The visitors pursued 227 to win by four wickets with three balls remaining.

England Test quick Overton’s exploits with the ball set up the victory target in the final 44 overs of a high-scoring contest which only burst into life when he struck twice in the penultimate over of day three.

Surrey’s chances of a fifth win in nine games were left doubtful at 147-6 as a tigerish home bowling display was led by two wickets apiece for Jordan Thompson and Shannon Gabriel.

But Overton’s England Test team-mate Ben Foakes and…