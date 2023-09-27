County Championship: Surrey saved ready for title by Hampshire and climate

Liam Dawson has had his best Championship season with both bat and ball

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Hampshire 219: Brown 78; Lawes 5-27, Roach 3-41 & 1-0 (3.2 overs) Surrey 207: Sudharsan 73; Dawson 5-44, Abbas 3-34 Hampshire 3 pts, Surrey 3 pts Match scorecard

Surrey’s title confirmation was delayed as England’s Liam Dawson moved to 45 County Championship wickets for the season with his fourth five-wicket haul for Hampshire.

Left-arm spinner Dawson, who has had his best batting season since 2015, took 5-44 to make this also his best-ever summer as a bowler as Surrey were bowled out for 207 – 12 runs in arrears of their hosts.

Sai Sudharsan went on to complete an exceptional 73 before Jordan Clark hit 50 not out – but that was 93 runs short of the 300-run mark they needed for the two batting bonus points that would have guaranteed a second successive County Championship crown.

But Surrey’s failure to reach 300 may not matter as Essex are stuttering on 125-4…