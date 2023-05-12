County Championship: Surrey set for first-innings lead in opposition to Middlesex

Rory Burns has not played a Test match for England since January 2022

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two) Middlesex 209: Robson 76; Worrall 5-48 Surrey 190-3: Burns 88; Higgins 2-49 Surrey (3 pts) trail Middlesex (1 pt) by 19 runs Match scorecard

Rory Burns led from the front with a fluent and aggressive 88 as Surrey moved into a strong position on 190-3, only 19 runs behind Middlesex at the halfway stage of their County Championship match at the Kia Oval.

But the most eye-catching innings of a second day cut short to 42 overs by bad weather was Jamie Smith’s 55 not out, with the 22-year old dazzling those hardy souls who braved the chill and cheerless conditions in south London – with some memorable and high-class strokes.

Smith helped his captain Burns to add 75 in 15 overs for Surrey’s third wicket, after both Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel had gone cheaply following a morning session almost entirely lost to rain, and was then joined by Ben Foakes in a further unbroken…