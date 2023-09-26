County Championship: Surrey shut on title regardless of Brown defiance for Hampshire

Tom Lawes has now taken 39 Championship wickets this season at an average of just 19.76

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 219: Brown 78; Lawes 5-27, Roach 3-41 Surrey 47-2: Sudharsan 20*; Abbas 2-20 Hampshire 0pts, Surrey 3pts Match scorecard

Tom Lawes claimed 5-27 as Surrey took three of the five points they need to be crowned county champions for the second year in a row.

All-rounder Lawes rolled through the Hampshire middle order for his third five-for of the season, with Kemar Roach picking up 3-41.

Hampshire built their below-par 219 around Ben Brown’s positive 78 before Mohammad Abbas pinned back Surrey, who ended the day on 47-2, a deficit of 172.

All Surrey now need to do is avoid defeat to prevent Essex from overtaking them – but scoring at least 300 and picking up two batting points will be enough in any event.

Early morning rain saw the toss delayed by an hour before Surrey choose to bowl, with Jamie Smith and Will Jacks likely to boost their…