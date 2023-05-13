County Championship: Surrey stay on high in opposition to Middlesex

Surrey will need seven Middlesex wickets on the final day to give themselves a chance of victory

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three) Middlesex 209 & 128-3: Holden 42*; Clark 1-3 Surrey 380: Smith 97, Burns 88; Bamber 3-87, Higgins 3-87 Middlesex (3 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 43 runs Match scorecard

Surrey will fancy their chances of claiming their third win of the season in the County Championship after building a first-innings lead of 171 against Middlesex on day three at the Kia Oval.

Jamie Smith made 97 and their last three wickets added 97 to swell their total to 380 before Middlesex lost Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman in successive overs after an opening stand of 55. Stephen Eskinazi fell four overs before the close with Middlesex 128-3 at stumps, still 43 behind.

Smith batted superbly during the morning and looked certain to score his first century of the season. But, tied down by leg-spinner Luke Hollman, he came a couple of yards down the pitch looking to clear…