County Championship: Surrey struggle again with bat and ball in opposition to Northants

Hashim Amla has scored 56 first-class centuries

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 339: Gay 145, Keogh 123; Roach 5-95 Surrey 224-5: Amla 97*; White 2-34 Surrey (4 pts) trail Northants (4 pts) by 115 runs Scorecard

Hashim Amla closed in on his 57th first-class century as he stemmed an early Surrey wobble to even up their County Championship match with Northamptonshire.

South African batter Amla ended the day unbeaten on 97 having rescued the title-chasing side from 46-3 and 80-4.

Cameron Steel stuck with him in a 115-run fifth-wicket partnership before Surrey reached stumps 224-5, trailing by 115 runs.

Northamptonshire suffered a morning collapse of their own as they lost six wickets for 90 runs to get bowled out for 339, with Rob Keogh completing his 14th career hundred and fast-bowler Kemar Roach returning 5-95.

Ricardo Vasconcelos took on a bouncer but picked out long leg following a frenetic 18.

Saif Zaib was lbw attempting to sweep…