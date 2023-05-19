County Championship: Surrey take late wickets to show tide in opposition to Kent

Kent’s England opener Zak Crawley has now made 50 in the match after adding an unbeaten 31 to his first-innings 19

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two) Kent 278: Evison 77*; Lawes 3-41 & 80-4: Muyeye 42, Crawley 31*; Lawes 2-2 Surrey 362: Abbott 78, Sibley 60, Atkinson 55*; Bhuyian 4-65, Agar 3-76 Kent (4 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by four runs with six wickets remaining Match scorecard

Division One leaders Surrey took control of their County Championship match against Kent as Tom Lawes and Sean Abbott took three wickets between them in the final 16 balls of the day.

Abbott (78) and Gus Atkinson (55 not out) helped Surrey out of a hole to total 362 for a first-innings lead of 84.

Kent then slumped from 78-1 to 80-4 by the close as they lost Tawanda Muyeye, nightwatchman Wes Agar and Jack Leaning in a dramatic finish, watched from the other end by England opener Zak Crawley, who will resume on Saturday morning on 31.

Earlier, at 211-7, replying to the Kent total of 278,…