County Championship: Surrey transfer forward regardless of Warwickshire fightback

Ben Foakes batted well for 39 before aloose shot cost him his wicket

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Warwickshire 150: Mousley 55; Worrall 4-38, Roach 3-33 Surrey 211-8: Smith 57*, Foakes 39; Hannon-Dalby 3-29 Surrey 3 pts, Warwickshire 2 pts Match scorecard

Surrey took quiet control against Warwickshire on a gripping second day of their County Championship match at Edgbaston.

After bowling out the home side for 150, with Dan Worrall taking 4-38 and Kemar Roach 3-33 – the champions closed on 211-8 in reply.

Jamie Smith’s compact unbeaten 57 off 114 balls has lifted his side into a position of strength on a pitch still offering some help to the seamers.

At 99-4, Surrey had plenty of work to dobut they did it diligently as Smith added 44 with Ben Foakes, 32 with Cameron Steel and 35 with Jordan Clark – small partnerships but, in the context of the match, of high value.

Perfect seam-bowling conditions on the first day gave way to blue sky and a flattening pitch on the…