County Championship: Surrey wobble on 70-4 after Lancashire rally to 274

Lancashire old boy Jordan Clark (left) had never previously taken more than one wicket in an innings against his old county

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one) Lancashire 274: Salt 56; Clark 4-47, Abbott 4-71 Surrey 70-4: Williams 2-22 Surrey 3 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Match scorecard

County champions Surrey closed on a nervy 70-4 in reply to Lancashire’s 274 after an intriguing opening day at the Kia Oval.

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Tom Latham all fell in an excellent 14-over new-ball attack before Ben Foakes played on for 23 against Jack Blatherwick to the first ball of the day’s final over.

That came after Jamie Smith had just been put down at first slip by New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell off George Balderson.

Earlier, Lancashire also experienced early problems against the new ball as they slumped to 46-3, before being rescued by two stands, the first for 73 between Mitchell and Dane Vilas.

Then, after they had both gone in the space of seven balls, a further 82…