County Championship: Surrey’s Jordan Clark hits century towards depleted Nottinghamshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one) Surrey 339-8: Clark 107, Abbott 48, Foakes 46; James 4-74 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Nottinghamshire 2 pts Match scorecard

Jordan Clark struck his first century of the season as Surrey took advantage of Nottinghamshire’s severely-depleted bowling resources to build a strong platform in their County Championship clash at the Kia Oval.

The all-rounder hit 107, sharing a seventh-wicket partnership of 97 with Sean Abbott to steer the home side – who had stuttered to 70-4 after being put in – to 339-8 at stumps.

Nottinghamshire lost seamer Jake Ball to injury in the first session and their problems were later compounded when fellow opening bowler Brett Hutton limped off with an apparent hamstring problem.

Hutton, who had earlier increased his season’s tally of wickets to 36, the joint-second highest in Division One, attempted to resume bowling…