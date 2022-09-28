County Championship: Sussex combat again as Glamorgan hopes finish

Sussex’s Tom Haines has been on the field non-stop for the first three days.

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 258: Haines 108*, Tear 56; van der Gugten 3-56, Harris 3-58 & 312-0: Orr 185*, Haines 121* Sussex (5 pts) lead Glamorgan (8 pts) by 37 runs with all second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Sussex fought back hard to reach 312-0 after following on 275 runs behind against Glamorgan, whose promotion hopes are almost certainly over.

Their chances were all but ended when Middlesex achieved maximum bonus points at Worcester, needing now only to draw a match they control.

Ali Orr is on a superb 185 not out with Tom Haines undefeated on 121.

Earlier Haines batted through the Sussex first innings for 108 not out with Charlie Tear hitting 56.

James Harris and Timm van der Gugten claimed three wickets apiece in the first half of the day but Orr…