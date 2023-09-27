County Championship: Sussex constructing massive lead in opposition to Gloucestershire

Ali Orr was one of three Sussex batters to make half-centuries in their second innings

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Sussex 202 & 256-3: Clark 72, Orr 67, Coles 51* Gloucestershire 195: Hammond 48; Carson 3-19 Sussex (3 pts) lead Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 263 runs Match scorecard

A second-wicket stand of 120 between Ali Orr and Tom Clark put Sussex in control in their Division Two match against winless Gloucestershire.

Their partnership formed the foundation stone of a Sussex second innings score of 256-5, placing them 263 runs ahead of Gloucestershire with two days remaining.

Orr made a quiet return to the side at Derby last week, scoring 10 and 12. But here he scored an impressive 67, while Clark, who was Sussex’s best batsman in Derby, with 71 runs, maintained his form with a fine 72, though he will be disappointed not to have gone on to make his first century of the season.

Sussex went in to bat a second time 50 minutes before lunch, with…