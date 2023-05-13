County Championship: Sussex implement follow-on towards Leicestershire

Rehan Ahmed’s half-century was his third for Leicestershire this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Sussex 430: Alsop 182*, Pujara 77, Coles 70; Mulder 5-63, Scriven 3-75 Leicestershire 270: Ahmed 59*, Wright 48; Hudeson-Prentice 4-48, Karvelas 4-79 & 16-0 (f/o) Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Sussex (7 pts) by 144 with 10 wickets standing Match scorecard

Sussex gave themselves an opportunity to secure a second win of the season that may see them top the County Championship Division Two table after forcing Leicestershire to follow-on.

The home side were dismissed for 270 in reply to Sussex’s 430 on day three at Grace Road, with Ari Karvelas and Fynn Hudson-Prentice taking four wickets each.

Leicestershire fought back from 160-7, thanks largely to Rehan Ahmed (59 not out) and Chris Wright (48), but still fell short and were 16 without loss in their second innings at the close.

A superb unbeaten innings of 182 by Tom Alsop, who shared a stand…