County Championship: Sussex in sturdy place after Tom Alsop century towards Leicestershire

Sussex batter Tom Alsop celebrates his century on day two against Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two) Sussex 319-4: Alsop 118*, Pujara 77, Coles 59*; Mulder 3-52 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Tom Alsop’s unbeaten century helped Sussex into a strong position despite Steve Smith falling cheaply as their rain-affected County Championship clash at Leicestershire finally got under way.

Australia star Smith, who made a low-key 30 on his Sussex debut at Worcester last week, was back in the pavilion having scored just three off 14 balls before being trapped lbw by South African seamer Wiaan Mulder.

Smith, halfway through a three-match sojourn with the Division Two side, had spent Thursday ensconced in the dressing room as Leicestershire’s ground staff tried in vain to make a saturated outfield fit for play.

However, despite his failure, Sussex still enjoyed a good second day as they made 319-4 after being sent into bat,…