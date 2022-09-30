County Championship: Sussex maintain out for draw v Glamorgan

Andrew Salter began and ended the Championship season with five-wicket hauls

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 258: Haines 108 & 554-8 dec: Orr 198, Haines 177, Ibrahim 100*; Salter 5-138 Sussex (5 pts) drew with Glamorgan (8pts) Match scorecard

Sussex held out for a draw despite marathon efforts from Glamorgan spinners Andrew Salter (5-138) and Ajaz Patel on the final day.

Captain Tom Haines (177) and Dan Ibrahim (100 not out) did most to keep the visitors at bay after Ali Orr fell early for 198.

They reached 554 for eight when the draw was agreed.

Sussex finish seventh in the table and Glamorgan third, as Middlesex claimed a 16-point draw at Worcester.

The lunchtime abandonment at New Road officially confirmed the end of Glamorgan’s promotion hopes.

Glamorgan seamer Michael Hogan led the team out on his final appearance, finishing as their leading…