County Championship: Sussex maintain record-breaking Leicestershire to attract at Hove

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four) Sussex 588: Alsop 150, Carter 75, Rawlins 75, Orr 70, Crocombe 59; Parkinson 5-128 & 220-1 dec: Orr 106*, Alsop 60* Leicestershire 756-4 dec: Ackermann 277*, Mulder 235*, Kimber 104, Patel 99; Finn 3-108 Match Drawn. Sussex 14 pts, Leicestershire 13 pts Match scorecard

Leicestershire are still looking for their first County Championship win of the season but they had one of their most memorable days in the drawn match against Sussex at Hove.

They scored 756-4, the highest in their first-class history, as South African pair Colin Ackermann (277 not out) and Wiaan Mulder (235 not out) both made maiden double centuries.

Their unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 477 was also a record for any wicket for Leicestershire – and beat the County Championship’s fifth wicket too as the Foxes…